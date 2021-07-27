Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 951,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,980 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $28,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after buying an additional 457,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,715,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 25.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

