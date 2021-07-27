Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,689,000 after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at $270,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $377.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $381.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

