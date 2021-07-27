Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 560,652 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,652 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after buying an additional 531,762 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,160,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.