Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,906,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 147,430 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Visa worth $1,038,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,763,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,010,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,225,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

