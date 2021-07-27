Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $891.30 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $891,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $620.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.35. The company has a market capitalization of $295.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.