Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,019,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037,948 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.3% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,825,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $565,086,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,057,000 after buying an additional 908,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

