Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,760 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $484,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $871.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $875.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

