Priveterra Acquisition (NASDAQ:PMGM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 15,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 21,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

About Priveterra Acquisition (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

