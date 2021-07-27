Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

PRVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

PRVA stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

