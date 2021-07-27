Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.29.

PLD stock opened at $127.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $128.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

