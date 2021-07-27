ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

