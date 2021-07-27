Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.23. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 403,694 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

