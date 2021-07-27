Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of PTGX opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 137,378 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

