Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.08% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $23,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000.

PTGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

