Public Mint Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $550,798.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048299 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000706 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

