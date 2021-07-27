Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Public Storage to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $313.66 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.