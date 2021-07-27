Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given a $15.97 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $15.86 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

