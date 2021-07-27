Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

