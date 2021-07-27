Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Issued By Desjardins

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.47.

TSE LUG opened at C$10.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 39.24. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.11 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

