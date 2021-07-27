Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%.

BRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Berry stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $463.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 131,958 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Berry by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

