Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Boosted by Analyst

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

