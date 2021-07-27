Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $216.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.