Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of MGY opened at $14.31 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

