Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Banc of California, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Banc of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,200 shares of company stock worth $643,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

