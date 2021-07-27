Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

