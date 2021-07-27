Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price objective on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 price objective on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.80.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$20.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.24.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 55.79%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

