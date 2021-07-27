Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

FMAO opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

