Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.52 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

