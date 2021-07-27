Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.35 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,194 shares of company stock worth $5,970,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

