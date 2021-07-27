Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.72 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $147.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

