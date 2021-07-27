Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Boosted by Analyst

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seagen in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.92.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $143.02 on Monday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $231,102,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 849.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after acquiring an additional 817,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $99,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

