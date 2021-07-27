Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 over the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.