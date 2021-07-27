Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.26 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after purchasing an additional 834,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

