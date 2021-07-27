QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%.

QCR stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $747.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

