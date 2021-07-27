Qualtrics International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,428 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,357% compared to the average volume of 647 call options.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

