Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $55,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 714,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,440.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $641,731 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

