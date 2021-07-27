Radix Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.11 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Radix has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $110.11 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

