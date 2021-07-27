Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

RRC traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,262,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

