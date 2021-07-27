Ranpak (PACK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

PACK opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PACK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

