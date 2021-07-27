Rari Governance Token (RGT) Reaches Market Cap of $59.60 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $59.60 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $6.82 or 0.00018072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00765793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,742,351 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

