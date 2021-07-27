Raydium (RAY) Trading 18.2% Higher This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00007785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $167.93 million and $7.72 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00036613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00103685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00127529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,083.87 or 0.99953664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.00828950 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,612,529 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

