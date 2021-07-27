Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Tops $2.51 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $593,069.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00104323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00127250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,081.40 or 1.00059622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.66 or 0.00813633 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,975,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

