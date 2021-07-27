RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $468.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.