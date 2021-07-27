RCM Technologies (RCMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/17/2021 – RCM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

7/16/2021 – RCM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

7/9/2021 – RCM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

7/8/2021 – RCM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 30,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.93.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

