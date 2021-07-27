Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS: VLVLY) recently:

7/21/2021 – AB Volvo (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company's brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. "

7/21/2021 – AB Volvo (publ) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/10/2021 – AB Volvo (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – AB Volvo (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – AB Volvo (publ) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2021 – AB Volvo (publ) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/2/2021 – AB Volvo (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – AB Volvo (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 53,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,734. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

