Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTX):

7/6/2021 – Poseida Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

PSTX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. 101,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,025. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,083 shares of company stock worth $758,458.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,113 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

