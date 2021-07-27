Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for E.On (EONGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS: EONGY) recently:
- 7/19/2021 – E.On was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “
- 7/15/2021 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 7/12/2021 – E.On was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “
- 7/8/2021 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “
- 6/28/2021 – E.On had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.15. E.On Se has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
