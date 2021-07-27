Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for E.On (EONGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS: EONGY) recently:

7/19/2021 – E.On was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

7/15/2021 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

7/12/2021 – E.On was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

7/8/2021 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

6/28/2021 – E.On had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.15. E.On Se has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

