Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,535 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

BK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 159,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

