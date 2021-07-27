Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. S&P Global makes up about 1.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 791.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 451,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,333,000 after buying an additional 91,282 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,587,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.49. 26,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $422.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

