Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $679.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $629.00 to $679.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $654.89.

REGN opened at $577.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $542.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

